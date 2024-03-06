Twilight, John Wick: TV Series Based on Movie Franchises Being Shopped

The worlds seen in Twilight and John Wick could be headed to the small screen. Lionsgate Television is currently shopping new series inspired by the popular movie franchises.

The potential of a new Twilight series was first mentioned as in development last April, per Deadline. The new series has been envisioned as animated and would be based on Stephenie Meyer’s books. It is unknown if any of the cast from the films would return to voice the characters for the animated series.

Twilight tells the story of Bella Swan, whose life changes when she meets vampire Edward Cullen and his family. The pair’s romance leads to her eventually becoming a vampire herself.

As for John Wick, the world from that film franchise has been seen once on the small screen in Peacock series The Continental. The series is a prequel to the John Wick films and shows the origins of The Continental Hotel.

The franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves, has four films and earned $1 billion globally. The film series follows ex-assassin Wick as he seeks revenge for the murder of his family.

Vice Chairman for Lionsgate Television Michael Burns said the following about the projects:

“We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that. I think we’ll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it’ll be a television series.”

Additional details for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these film franchises? Do you want to see them brought to the small screen in new shows?