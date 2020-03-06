USA Network TV Show Ratings (updated 3/6/20)

Over the course of its history, USA Network has had both great successes and big disappointments when it comes to their original scripted shows. Which of the current ones will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!
Scripted USA Network shows listed: Benched, Briarpatch, Colony, Complications, Covert Affairs, Damnation, Dare Me, Dig, Eyewitness, Falling Water, Graceland, Mr. Robot, Pearson, Playing House, Psych, The Purge, Queen of the South, Royal Pains, Rush, Satisfaction, Shooter, The Sinner, Sirens, Suits, Treadstone, Unsolved, and White Collar.
Last updated: Most recent ratings added for The Sinner.
There’s lots of data that USA Network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
