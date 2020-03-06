Menu

USA Network TV Show Ratings (updated 3/6/20)

USA Network TV shows: ratings (canceled or renewed?)Over the course of its history, USA Network has had both great successes and big disappointments when it comes to their original scripted shows. Which of the current ones will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!

Scripted USA Network shows listed: Benched, Briarpatch, Colony, Complications, Covert Affairs, Damnation, Dare Me, Dig, Eyewitness, Falling Water, Graceland, Mr. Robot, Pearson, Playing House, Psych, The Purge, Queen of the South, Royal Pains, Rush, Satisfaction, Shooter, The Sinner, Sirens, Suits, Treadstone, Unsolved, and White Collar.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for The Sinner.

There’s lots of data that USA Network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.


A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?



Xxx
Reader
Xxx

The wwe on USA sucks the commercials are a joke kills the show horrible

January 27, 2020 9:59 pm
Jeffrey J Snook
Reader
Jeffrey J Snook

Usa should level a extremely large fine against wwe for letting nxt interfering in matches on raw and smackdown

February 10, 2020 10:07 pm
thomas deangelis
Reader
thomas deangelis

please renewed Treadstone love Jason bourne movies so good worth waiting ever Tuesday night it even on 10pm late time don’t love action show exciting one.

November 13, 2019 6:28 pm
Darren E Parks
Reader
Darren E Parks

The commercials you played during magnificent 7 was by far the most ive ever heard of, your showing from 8-11 was an hour and a half of movie and the same for commercials, you make watching movies on your channel absolutely torcherous and ill never go thru it again, your the reason tv these days suck!!!!!

October 19, 2019 10:50 pm
Fjm
Reader
Fjm

The new season of THE PURGE should not be allowed to air . It is the most violent piece of garbage I have ever seen. It just horribly promotes violence, base on the 1st season . Shame on USA NETWORK, which normally I love.

October 14, 2019 3:56 pm
Gerald Walker
Reader
Gerald Walker

Please don’t cancel Pearson, it is my favorite show!!

September 19, 2019 1:27 am
Christine Eddy
Reader
Christine Eddy

I just want queen of the south to return I don’t watch alot of series but this one j love .

August 25, 2019 4:37 pm
Violet
Reader
Violet

I enjoy many of the shows on USA network but I am highly annoyed by the constant Talking Stoop airings. Either make it a show or stop the frequent unnecessary airings of the bits and pieces. I honestly feel they look silly sitting on a stoop! I enjoy Nessa as a host but I feel there is a more professional gig out there for her. She deserves that!

August 23, 2019 3:34 pm
Lynn
Reader
Lynn

So sad suitability has been cancelled I absolutely love this show!! The writing and acting was exceptional!!

April 1, 2019 5:32 pm
Dr. Judith Bean
Reader
Dr. Judith Bean

“Suits” is one of the best written TV drams in many a year. My attention never waivers. One can’t stop watching. Mesmorized is the best word to describe attention. The actors are simply terrific. Cudos to the writers and actors.

January 29, 2019 9:35 am
