1000-lb Sisters, sMothered: Fifth Seasons of Reality Series to Debut on TLC Next Month (Watch)

1,000-lb Sisters and sMothered are both returning for season five soon. TLC announced a December return date for both shows with the release of new trailers.

1,000-lb Sisters follows the Slaton sisters as they live and fight an ongoing battle to lose weight. Smothered will follow an all-new set of four mother-daughter duos.

TLC revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

“This December, two fan favorite TLC family series, 1000-LB SISTERS & SMOTHERED, return for a double-stacked sampling on Tuesday nights, with 1000-LB SISTERS beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 9PM ET/PT followed by SMOTHERED at 10PM ET/PT. This season on 1000-LB SISTERS sees Amy and Tammy navigate big changes in their personal lives while SMOTHERED returns with four new, two returning and one first time ever mother/son in law pairing.

1000-LB SISTERS: Premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9pm ET/PT

Tammy faces life in the real world when she is finally approved to go home after spending more than a year in rehab. This breakthrough means she’s ready for the next chapter but sadly, her husband Caleb doesn’t get approved to leave with her. Learning to embrace her new body and life at home, Tammy also accomplishes some exciting milestones for the first time in over a decade like riding in the front seat of a car. Meanwhile, Amy’s marriage is turned upside down, which leads her to make the hardest decision of her life. Chris continues to work towards skin removal surgery, while Amanda and Misty embark on their own health journeys. 1000-LB SISTERS is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.

SMOTHERED: Premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 10pm ET/PT

SMOTHERED is back with new duos that are closer than ever. From synchronized hobby horsing and a mother and daughter who give each other “vagacials” these pairs do anything and everything together. With four new duos, including SMOTHERED’S very first mother-in-law and son-in-law, nothing is off limits and there’s no such thing as personal space! SMOTHERED is produced by Bodega Pictures in association with the New York Post Entertainment for TLC.

Meet the mother-daughter duos featured in the new season of SMOTHERED, all eager to celebrate their bonds and show just how like mother like daughter they truly are:

Catherine, 56, and Gabriella, 23 – Clinton, CT

No one does “twinning” better than pageant queens, Catherine and Gabriella! Always dressed in matching outfits, Catherine and Gabriella have their hearts set on Gabriella winning the Miss Connecticut USA title just like Catherine did in her early 20’s. With the pageant just weeks away, Catherine and Gabriella go into full prep-mode. They drink healing celery juice multiple times daily, soak in celery baths together, design matching wardrobes, work out-including running the bleachers at the local high school ‘Rocky-style’ and walk like flamingos at the zoo. There’s no room for anything else in Gabriella’s life; Catherine wants Gabriella to focus solely on mommy and pageants, that’s it!

Eva, 65, and Sunnie, 36 – Houston, TX

It’s all about the bizarre with this close-knit mother and daughter relationship. Like mother, like daughter, both are boutique salon owners who specialize in esthetics. From shaving each other’s armpits to giving each other facials down there, Eva and Sunnie are not afraid to get personal with their skincare. Sunnie has been with her boyfriend, Scott, for almost a year and she wants to marry him. The problem is, Eva is being too pushy about an engagement and Scott isn’t ready to propose.

India, 59, and her son-in-law Trevor, 37 – Atlanta, GA

This relationship is a real head-scratcher. How on earth did a mother-in-law/son-in-law get so close? They wear matching outfits, eat from each other’s mouths, clean each other’s ears and India even plans to get dentures made from a mold of Trevor’s mouth so they have the same smile! Their closeness is especially disturbing to Trevor’s wife and India’s daughter, DeLeesa. For two years, India has been living with Trevor and DeLeesa and her relationship with Trevor is driving a wedge in their marriage. Now that DeLeesa is pregnant and needs the support of her husband more than ever, she gives Trevor an ultimatum.

Sky, 45, and Skylar, 19 – Atlanta, GA

Not only do they share the same name, but Skylar is also growing up to be an exact replica of her mother. They are so connected at the hip; Sky claims to be her daughter’s brain. For as long as she can remember, Skylar has wanted to be just like her mom. Sky is a choreographer, dancer and singer who always aspired to be the next Beyonce, but her dreams were dashed when she had her children at a young age. When Skylar showed that she had the same talent, Sky dropped her own ambitions and poured everything into her daughter’s career, but things can get tricky when you have a “momager” like Sky.

Kathy, 64, and Cristina, 38 (returning duo) – Norridge, IL

Larger-than-life Italian duo, Kathy and Cristina, are in each other’s business every single day. They live only four houses away from each other and Cristina calls the relationship with her mom more important than any other relationship in her life – including that with her husband and kids! Kathy is turning 65 this year and fears her life is closer to the end than she would like to admit. Kathy’s mother and grandmother both died at 68, which is just around the corner for her. So, to celebrate her birthday, Kathy wants to have a not-so-typical birthday party…at a funeral home. But when Kathy reveals a recent diagnosis to Cristina, Cristina realizes there’s more to this birthday party than she may have realized. Is Kathy’s health truly in jeopardy?

Mary 59, and Brittani, 23 (returning duo) – Hobe Sound, FL

Mary and Brittani sleep in the same bed every night, never miss a dinner together, share details about their sex lives and have taken up synchronized hobby horsing as exercising. They are truly each other’s best friends, especially since Mary’s partner, Frank, passed away. But there’s a new man in town to shake things up – Brittani’s boyfriend, TJ. Mary is convinced TJ is not the guy for Brittani but is determined to tread carefully so as not to drive her daughter away, but little does she know that Brittani and TJ have a secret.