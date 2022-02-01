2021-22 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 19)

Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2021-22 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 19 (Sunday, January 30, 2022).

New ABC shows (so far): Abbott Elementary, Judge Steve Harvey, Let the World See, Promised Land, Queens, Women of the Movement, and The Wonder Years.

New CBS shows this season (so far): CSI: Vegas, Good Sam, Ghosts, FBI: International, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

New CW shows this season (so far): 4400, Great Chocolate Showdown, Legends of the Hidden Temple and March.

New FOX shows this season (so far): Alter Ego, The Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Next Level Chef, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting.

New NBC shows this season (so far): American Auto, Grand Crew, Home Sweet Home, La Brea, Ordinary Joe, and That’s My Jam.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

