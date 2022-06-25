Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season Three Coming to Nickelodeon in July (Watch)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is returning for a third season to Nickelodeon in July. The cable network has released a trailer teasing the new season subtitled Ghost Island. Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn, Chance Hurstfield, and Julian Curtis will play a new Midnight Society dealing with a mystery during their summer vacation.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon revealed the teaser for its highly anticipated Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, the third chapter of the beloved horror anthology miniseries based on the ’90s kids’ cult classic. Produced by ACE Entertainment, the limited series will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with the remaining episodes airing Saturday, Aug. 6, and Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows an all-new Midnight Society as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island, until they learn about something sinister haunting the guests. In the just-released teaser, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation.

In the premiere episode, “The Tale of Room 13/The Tale of the Teen Spirit,” four best friends get more than they bargained for and encounter genuine terror locked away in one of the rooms after checking into a hotel on a resort island. Then, as the kids try to enjoy summer vacation, they are pulled back into the mystery of the island’s ghosts, ultimately leading them to a terrifying and shocking revelation.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Kayla, played by Telci Huynh (Modern Love, Drama Club); Max, played by Conor Sherry (The Terminal List, The Devil You Know); Leo, played by Luca Padovan (You, School of Rock the Musical on Broadway); Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class); and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield (A Million Little Things, Good Boys). Julian Curtis (Wish Man) also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows last year’s six-part season, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which aired during 1Q21 and was cable TV’s number-three live-action show with Kids 6-11 (behind #1 Danger Force and #2 Side Hustle). The second season of the anthology series saw a different Midnight Society group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that had been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman. The series has recently received a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, The Perfect Date), with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. JT Billings (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, Panic) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Dean Israelite (Power Rangers, Project Almanac) also serves as executive producer and director for the series.

Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.”