As We See It: Amazon Releases Trailer for Autism Comedy from Jason Katims (Watch)

As We See It is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The new comedy series from Jason Katims arrives in January, and the streaming service has released a teaser video. Starring Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, and Chris Pang, the series follows the lives of three autistic roommates.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for As We See It, from Emmy Award-winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights). All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 21, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou. Katims serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal also executive producing. Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode. Based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman, As We See It comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Israel’s yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.”

