Expats: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Lulu Wang Series Starring Nicole Kidman (Watch)

Expats is coming to Prime Video in January, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new series from Lulu Wang. Six episodes have been produced for the series based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston, the limited series is set in 2014 and follows three women living in Hong Kong whose lives intersect following a tragedy.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video released the trailer for Expats, the six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee. The series will premiere with two episodes on January 26, 2024, with new episodes launching weekly until the finale on February 23, 2024. Expats stars Academy Award- and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo). Kidman and Lulu Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David. Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who was the first writer onboarded to the series. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats, with Bell and Wang.

The trailer for Expats is below.

