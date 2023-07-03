Full Circle: Max Previews Kidnapping Drama Series from Steven Soderbergh (Watch)

Full Circle is heading to Max later this month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing the new drama series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.

Starring Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid, the six-episode Max series takes viewers into a kidnapping case that brings to light long-held secrets in New York City.

The drama series was ordered in August 2021. Full Circle arrives on July 13th. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

