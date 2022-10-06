Ghostwriter: Season Three; Apple TV+ Teases Return of Comedy Adventure Series (Watch)

Ghostwriter is returning for its third season on Apple TV+ and a trailer has been released. The third season of the mystery adventure series has a new cast and will star Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf, and Daire McLeod. Guests will include Randall Park, Jay Baruchel, Jean Smart, and Iain Armitage. The show is a reboot of the 1990s series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming third season in a press release.

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the third season of the Emmy Award-winning kids and family series, “Ghostwriter,” a reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop. Premiering globally Friday, October 21, the all-new season of the modern-day “Ghostwriter” will feature an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure. When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya’s “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary’s novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard’s song “She’s A Rainbow”; E.B. White’s book “Charlotte’s Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale “Bayou Magic.” Starring Princess Mapp (“Sydney to the Max,” “The Unicorn”), Nour Assaf (“The Casagrandes”), and Daire McLeod (“Danger Force”), season three of “Ghostwriter” will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, and Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure. The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop. The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series “El Deafo,” critically acclaimed “Amber Brown” created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections “Best Foot Forward,” “Duck & Goose,” “Surfside Girls” and “Life By Ella.” The impressive all-ages offerings also include “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers,” new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show,” as well as “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series “Jane,” a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Check out the trailer for Ghostwriter season three below.

