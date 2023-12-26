Las Vegas: James Caan Drama Series Coming to Streaming for First Time

Las Vegas is coming soon to Peacock. It has been more than fifteen years since the series ended on NBC, but fans will finally be able to see the series in its entirety on the streaming service.

Starring James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Nikki Cox, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, Tom Selleck, the NBC series was created by Gary Scott Thompson. The drama aired for five seasons on NBC between 2003 and 2007.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“This drama follows the elite surveillance team charged with maintaining the security of one of Las Vegas’ largest casinos. They deal with card counters, costly streaks of random luck and rival casinos stealing away the high rollers. The cast of characters is fleshed out with an entertainment coordinator, an all-knowing valet, a pit boss and an elusive former competitor.”

Las Vegas saw a delay coming to streaming services due to the ‘extensive music clearing process’ for shows released during the early 2000s, per Deadline. Episodes will arrive on December 29th.

