Lawmen: Season Two? Paramount+ Series Creator Wants to Tell More of Bass Reeves Story

Lawmen wrapped its first season on Paramount+ earlier this month. The anthology series told the story of Bass Reeves, and the plan is to move on to a new historical lawman for season two. However, creator Chad Feehan is ready to tell more of Reeves’ story if everyone involved is willing to continue with the character for season two.

Starring David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, the season followed the origins of Bass Reeves as he went from slave to the legendary lawman who inspired the story of the lone ranger.

Feehan said the following about the series and the potential for more of the Paramount+ series, per The Wrap:

“If David’s game, I would love to do another season. I intentionally left some meat on the bone in case we got to this point. Bass’s life is so incredible and it’s so expansive, there is no way that we could hit every major benchmark in his life in 8 or 10 hours or else it would’ve felt almost like a procedural. And so the story of his son, I would love to tell that story. I don’t know if you know, but his son, who’s the youngest in the show, Bennie, the little boy, he ends up arresting much later in life for murder and went and pursued his son because he was worried that during the era of Jim Crow, that he would be killed in the process of arrest, and so took it upon himself to peacefully arrest his own son and bring him into Fort Smith. That’s a story I would love to tell. There’s a Black outlaw named Bob Dozier who had a real cat-and-mouse-type relationship with Bass, that would taunt Bass, that I would love to explore that. There’s plenty of stories that I’d love to tell, and again, if David is game, sign me up.”

