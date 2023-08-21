Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Disney Junior Orders Reboot, Reveals Ariel, Robogobo Casting

Disney Junior is looking ahead to the months ahead, and it has announced a reboot of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and more for the rest of 2023 and into 2025.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has aired for five seasons at various times since 2006. The reboot, currently titled Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0, is set for 2025. Disney Junior revealed the following about the new series:

“In the next iteration of Disney Junior’s Emmy(R) Award-winning global hit series “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0” (working title), Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises. The new series will see the clubhouse expanding with a brand-new area just for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes. Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the world, the series combines the rich heritage of Disney’s beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals. The series originally premiered in 2006 and became a pop culture phenomenon that is still breaking records today with over 4 billion views on Disney Junior’s YouTube Channel, including for the iconic “Hot Dog Dance” video.”

The network has also announced the cast for two more series – Disney Junior’s Ariel and Robogobo. Disney Junior’s Ariel is set to arrive in 2024. Taye Diggs, Amber Riley, and Mykal-Michelle Harris were cast in the series. The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home”) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel in “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (“Rent”) and Amber Riley (“Glee”) will voice King Triton and Ursula in the series, which follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. In addition to Harris, Diggs and Riley, the series stars Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (“The Christmas Chronicles”) and Cruz Flateau (“SuperKitties”) as Ariel’s friends Lucia and Fernie, respectively, and Gracen Newton (“Puppy Dog Pals”) as Flounder.”

As for Robogobo, the series has a star-filled cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill, and Dulé Hill. The series follows a young man and his five adopted pets after he invents super suits for them. After that, the five pets help other pets as they learn how to become a family. Disney Junior revealed more about the series:

“A plethora of noteworthy stars – including Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill and Dulé Hill – have been cast in recurring guest star roles for Disney Junior’s next new series “RoboGobo.” They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including Ja’Siah Young (“Raising Dion”), Brayden Morgan (“Slumberkins”), Azuri Hardy Jones (“My Adventures with Superman”), Gracen Newton (“Puppy Dog Pals”), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas and Ferb”), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo. After being given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, the pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process.”

Premiere dates for these shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Disney Junior programming? Do you plan to watch these shows when they arrive?