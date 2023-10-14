Orphan Black: Echoes: AMC Unveils Teaser and Photos for Spin-Off Series (Watch)

Orphan Black: Echoes is coming to the small screen in 2024. The Orphan Black spin-off series will star Krysten Ritter. Ten episodes are being produced for the sci-fi thriller.

Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, James Hiroyuki Liao and Reed Diamond also star in the series which will take viewers back into the world created by Orphan Black. It is set in the near future and focuses on the “exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.”

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, timed to the fan convention New York Comic Con, AMC Networks released an exhilarating first-look teaser trailer for its highly anticipated original series Orphan Black: Echoes, giving fans a glimpse into the wild ride viewers can expect when the series debuts on AMC, AMC+ and BBC AMERICA in 2024. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker and starring and executive produced by Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad), the new 10-episode sci-fi thriller takes place in the world of the landmark and Emmy® Award-winning series Orphan Black. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Also announced today, SAG® Award-nominee Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout) have joined the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes as series regulars while SAG® Award-nominee Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul, Mosquito Coast) will recur throughout the first season as a guest star. Kihlstedt will portray Eleanor, a brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist, who is deeply loyal to the people she’s close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research. Hiroyuki Liao will star as Darros, an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost. Diamond will play Tom, the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation. Previously announced series regulars include Ritter as Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. BAFTA® Award-nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty), who portrays a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice. Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), who stars as Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself. The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, she is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart. Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), who plays Lucy’s boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He has devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret. Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker, alongside Katie O’Connell Marsh. Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.”

The trailer and more photos for Orphan Black: Echoes are below. The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on AMC in 2024?