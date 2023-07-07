Praise Petey: Freeform Teases Premiere of Cult Comedy Series (Watch)

Praise Petey is coming to Freeform later this month, and the cable network has now released a trailer teasing the animated comedy series. The series is created by Anna Drezen (Saturday Night Live).

Starring Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Stephen Root (Barry), Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.), and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), the series follows a young woman who decides to run her deceased father’s cult after her life falls apart.

Freeform revealed more about the series in a press release.

“This cult is #blessed. Freeform’s Praise Petey premieres Friday, July 21st. Stream on Hulu next day. Don’t miss the new animated series created by head SNL writer Anna Drezen and produced by Mike Judge & Greg Daniels. Petey, a New York City “it” girl, has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. However, as luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.”

The trailer for Praise Petey is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Freeform later this month?