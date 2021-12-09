South Park: Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date for Post COVID Special (Watch)

South Park fans will soon see another Post COVID special on Paramount+. A premiere date has been announced for the upcoming special titled South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID. In the story, Stan, Kyle, and Cartman try to save Kenny’s life and ensure that the pandemic never happened. The first South Park: Post COVID special was released on the streaming service for Thanksgiving.

Paramount+ revealed more about the special in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the second of this year’s exclusive South Park events, titled SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will also roll out in the Nordics, Latin America and Australia throughout the month of December as well. The first exclusive event, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, debuted on the service on Thanksgiving Day and is now available to stream on Paramount+ If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos. SOUTH PARK: POST COVID had a record-setting first day of streaming across all movie and series debuts to-date for Paramount+.”

Check out a teaser for the new South Park special below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID on Paramount+?