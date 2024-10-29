Southern Charm: Season 10 Premiere; Bravo to Celebrate Decade of Reality Series

Southern Charm is celebrating a significant milestone when it returns in December. The Bravo reality series set in Charleston is celebrating its tenth anniversary season.

Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas are returning for the new season. Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, and Ryan Albert are joining the series this season.

Bravo revealed the following about what is next on Southern Charm:

After Shep’s declaration to change at the end of last season, he attended an ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica and is now determined to make real growth. He has even fallen head-over-heels in love with the former Miss Bahamas, but the group questions if she feels the same way about him.

Taylor has moved on from her relationship with Shep, last year’s drama with Austen and is unapologetically in love with her new boyfriend, a Charleston mainstay whom everyone has an opinion. She’s dedicated to setting boundaries – from friendships to past flames – so that nothing can threaten her newfound happiness.

Surprising himself by defining the relationship, Austen is finally happy with a new long-distance girlfriend and focused on reviving his beer business. While his love life is on the up and up, his friendship with Craig is on the rocks as the former partners-in-crime find themselves at a crucial point of disagreement with no clear path forward.

Craig seems to be thriving both professionally and personally, steadfast in his belief that Paige is “The One.” But after taking time away from Shep last year, he finds his longstanding friendships are on shaky ground as both Austen and Shep question what happened to their former confidante.

After just one year of marriage, resident southern belle Madison grapples with the loss of her father and finds herself dealing with issues far from her days as the single party girl. While she focuses on her family, she finds out that JT is meddling in rumors that cross the line.

JT continues to be an outspoken rabble-rouser, stirring up controversy wherever he goes. Despite his best intentions, his rapport with many in the group starts to go up in flames. However, Venita turns out to be his constant and offers a shoulder to lean on as he tries to mend friendships.

After breaking up with boyfriend Manny last year, Venita realizes that she and JT have an undeniable attraction and connection that goes deeper than most. She starts to question her feelings toward him amidst preserving her own friendships with those he may not be on the best terms with.

Leva continues to be a sounding board for her friends and isn’t afraid to call out their bad behavior when they step out of line.

Rodrigo finds himself balancing a stable home life with his partner and dealing with the drama of his closest confidantes. He’s unapologetic about giving his opinion and ready to take sides if necessary.

Salley is the latest to grace Charleston’s vibrant social scene. She’s a bubbly party girl by night and a robotics technician for surgical procedures by day. The debutante is gorgeous, intelligent and independent, and she shares a curiously parallel romantic past with Taylor.

Molly is a quirky southern belle, friendly but unfiltered, who grew up in Charleston and left to model all over the world. She’s returned home to be closer to her family and friends, and her longtime entanglements with the men of the group lead her to wonder exactly how she fits in.

Ryan is a true southern gentleman within Charleston’s elite social scene. Along with his husband, Dr. Eddie Irions, he’s among Patricia’s closest friends.

Southern Charm is produced by Haymaker East with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jessica Chesler, Shannon Wilson, Simonette Rossi, Jeremiah Smith, Morgan Miller, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Bryan Kestner and Jason Newman serving as executive producers.