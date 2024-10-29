Earth Abides: Premiere Date, Trailer and Key Art Released for Sci-Fi Series on MGM+

The new sci-fi series Earth Abides has its premiere date. MGM+ announced the launch with a trailer and a new poster. The series was ordered in March.

Alexander Ludwig, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aaron Tveit, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Elyse Levesque, Luisa D’Oliveira, Birkett Turton, Hilary McCormack, and Jenna Berman star in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series inspired by George R. Stewart’s 1949 novel.

MGM+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

In Earth Abides, when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. The series is based on George R. Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name.

Todd Komarnicki, executive producer, writer, and showrunner for the series, said the following:

“It has been an absolute thrill to adapt George Stewart’s sci fi classic. And an even greater honor to deliver a show that is custom built for our moment in history. Because amidst all the wild adventure and story twists and turns, Earth Abides provides proof that the one way forward for humanity is… love.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below. The series premieres on December 1st.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Earth Abides when it arrives on MGM+ in December?