Tell Me Your Secrets: Amazon Sets Premiere for Thriller Series (Video)

Tell Me Your Secrets is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The thriller will premiere on the streaming service next month and both a trailer and a poster teasing the upcoming series have been released. Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater and Enrique Murciano star in the thriller which follows three people will complex lives.

Amazon revealed more about Tell Me Your Secrets in a press release:

“Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official series trailer and key art for the upcoming psychological thriller, Tell Me Your Secrets. The drama series created and written by Harriet Warner (Dangerous Liaisons) and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies), will premiere with all 10 episodes releasing on Friday, February 19 exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. About Tell Me Your Secrets Tell Me Your Secrets is an intense, morally complex thriller starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Hamish Linklater (Legion) and Enrique Murciano (The Blacklist). The series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Also starring is Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions. The series also stars Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay. Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.”

Check out the preview and poster for Tell Me Your Secrets below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the thriller Tell Me Your Secrets on Amazon next month?