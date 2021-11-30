The Book of Boba Fett: Disney+ Teases New Series Ahead of December Launch (Watch)

The Book of Boba Fett arrives next month on Disney+, and the streaming service has released more details, a new trailer, and posters for the upcoming Star Wars series. Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, the series takes the action to Tatooine with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand dealing with the underworld.

Seven episodes will be released weekly starting on December 29th. Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

Check out the latest preview and posters for the new series below.

