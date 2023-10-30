The Crown: Season Six; Netflix Teases Premiere Date of British Royals Drama (Watch)

The Crown returns next month with the first four episodes of season six, and series viewers are now being given a look at what is to come. The episodes will show the life of Princess Diana as she breaks away from the royal family and as her life is cut short by a car crash in Paris. The remaining six episodes of season six will arrive in December.

Starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Olivia Williams, Jonny Lee Miller, Salim Daw, and Khalid Abdall, the historical drama series has followed the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Staunton) since 2016.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Today, Netflix released the trailer and new art for Part 1 of The Crown’s sixth & final season. The 6th season will close out the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016. Part 1 will debut on Netflix on November 16th. These first four episodes depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. In their first Summer as a divorced couple, Prince Charles and Princess Diana share very different holidays with their sons. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, giving the young Princes a taste of luxury yachts, video games and movie nights. Charles is sticking to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by a fervent paparazzi, and some of the Royal press team. As yacht life and the constant media scrutiny lose their appeal, Diana longs to return to see her boys, who are back in Balmoral. A diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head – against the backdrop of an intensified and aggressive media pursuit. After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard. With shockwaves resonating through the Palace, Al Fayed is also processing the loss of his cherished son. Hoping that the news will bring him and the Royal Family together in shared grief; he instead finds himself increasingly shunned.

The trailer for The Crown season six is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix drama? Do you plan to watch the sixth and final season?