The Gilded Age: HBO Sets Premiere Date, Teases New Series from Downton Abbey Creator (Watch)

The Gilded Age finally has its premiere date. HBO announced the premiere date and released a teaser for the historical drama from the creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes. The nine-episode season will arrive in January.

The drama series follows a young woman who moves to New York City in 1882. It stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, and Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

HBO revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release.

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”

The Gilded Age premieres on Monday, January 24th. Check out a preview and more photos for the upcoming drama below.

