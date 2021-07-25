The Harper House: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for New Animated Comedy (Watch)

The Harper House is finally coming to Paramount+ after being delayed by the pandemic. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new animated comedy series and announced its premiere date.

The voices of Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, and Lance Krall are featured in the series. The show follows the lives of the wealthy Harper family when they have to move into a fixer-upper they’ve inherited.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released the official key art and trailer for the upcoming adult animated comedy THE HARPER HOUSE during the series’ panel at Comic-Con@Home. The ten-episode Paramount+ Original series will premiere Thursday, September 16th exclusively on the service. Moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook, THE HARPER HOUSE Comic-Con@Home virtual panel was featured as part of the Paramount+ “Peak” Animation block. The lively conversation previewing the series included cast members Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee and Ryan Flynn, with special appearances made by Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen and Lance Krall, as well as Creator/Executive Producer Brad Neely, Executive Producer Katie Krentz and Supervising Director Brian Sheesley. THE HARPER HOUSE follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm, in association with 219 Productions. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.”

Check out the trailer for The Harper House from Paramount+ below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Harper House once it arrives this September?