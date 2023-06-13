The Horror of Dolores Roach: Prime Video Previews Dark Comedy-Drama Series Starring Justina Machado (Watch)

The Horror of Dolores Roach is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new dark dramedy series. The eight-episode series will arrive in July.

Starring Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman, the series follows a woman trying to rebuild her life after her release from prison. However, there are some complications along the way.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

"Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated new series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Starring Justina Machado, the eight-episode Amazon Original series will premiere on July 7, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands" Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the series pilot script. The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who directed the pilot. The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars include Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman."

The trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Prime Video series next month?