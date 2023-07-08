The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Prime Video Teases US Premiere of Sigourney Weaver Mystery Series (Watch)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a teaser for the new mystery series starring Sigourney Weaver. Seven episodes are planned for the series.

Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey also star in the Australian series based on the novel by Holly Ringwald. The series the story of young Alice after she goes to live with her grandmother after the death of her parents. While there, she learns there are more secrets buried in her family’s past.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on August 4. Directed by Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom, Safe Harbour), and from the producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Anatomy of a Scandal, the full-length trailer reveals the complex mysteries and secrets surrounding Alice Hart and her family’s past. About The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart. Other cast members include; Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis). The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner. Three of the seven episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is the latest addition to the Prime membership.”

The trailer for the new mystery series is below.

