The New Look: Glenn Close Stars as Legendary Editor in Apple TV+ Series (Photos)

The New Look has announced the addition of a big name to its cast ahead of its February premiere. Apple TV+ announced the addition with the release of photos showing off the character.

Glenn Close has joined the series as the editor of Harper’s Bazaar Carmel Snow. Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche star in the series which shows the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) as he dethrones Coco Chanel (Binoche). The cast of the series also includes Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled that three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in its historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, and shared a first look at the character. The role marks the first reunion for Close and creator Kessler since their award-winning collaboration on the acclaimed series “Damages.” Close joins a star-studded ensemble cast that is led by Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, alongside Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; and, Claes Bang as Spatz. “The New Look” will premiere with the first three episodes of the 10-episode series on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3. Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior. “The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The New Look on Apple TV+?