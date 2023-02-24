The Power: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Live-Action Superhuman Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

The Power is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a new poster and trailer teasing the new superhuman sci-fi series. Nine episodes have been produced for the first season.

Starring Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, and Halle Bush, The Power series tells the story of what happens when teen girls around the world develop powers.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

From trophy to tyrant, outcast to outlaw, loner to leader, mayor to mutineer … how will The Power transform you? Today, Prime Video debuted the electrifying official trailer and key art for the global thriller The Power. The emotionally driven series from SISTER (Chernobyl) and showrunner Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. The first three episodes of The Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12. The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more. The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) serving as showrunner.

Check out the trailer for The Power below.

