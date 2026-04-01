Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, The Faithful, Betrayals, Secrets & Lies, Police 24/7, NBA Basketball

Sunday, March 29, 2026, ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Betrayals, Secrets & Lies, 60 Minutes, Marshals, Tracker, Watson, and The Faithful. Special: Gone in 60 Seconds. Sports: NBA Pregame and NBA Basketball: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder. Reruns: Next Level Chef, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and The Greatest Average American.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?