The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Holocaust Survivors’ Story (Watch)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is headed to Peacock this May. The six-episode limited series will show the life of a man who finds love during the holocaust. Sixty years later, he shares his story of survival with writer Heather Morris. She then shared his story with the world in the bestselling novel of the same name.

The drama series features Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey Keitel. Peacockshared the following about the series:

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive. Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places.”

Executive producer Claire Mundell said the following about the series:

“We began developing this story five years ago and I was struck by how the book became a bestseller during a time when awareness of the Holocaust was in decline. Our series tells one man’s story and experience of Auschwitz and how he found love in the darkest of places. It is a story that is as important today as it ever was.”

Tali Shalom-Ezer, director and co-executive producer of the drama, also spoke about the series:

“Claire and I talked about what a huge challenge it was going to be to make viewers believe in a love story that existed in this dark place and time. This was the task that I as director, Claire, Jacquelin and our team took upon ourselves, and I pray that we will be able to make viewers around the world believe in the wonderful love story of Lali and Gita.”

The Peacock series arrives on May 2nd. A trailer teasing the series is below.

