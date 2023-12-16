The Tourist: Season Two Trailer Released as Jamie Dornan Series Changes US Streaming Services (Watch)

The Tourist has found a new home in the US. Season one will arrive on Netflix in February, with season two of the series set to arrive later that month. Season one was released on HBO Max in March 2022, but the streaming service ended its partnership with the series in August.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis, the series, created and written by Harry and Jack Williams, follows a man (Dornan) who wakes up in an Australian hospital without his memory.

Netflix revealed the plot of season two:

“Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) travel to Ireland to find answers about Elliot’s identity, but instead, they are forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.”

The Tourist season two arrives on February 29th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two on Netflix?