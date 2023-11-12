The Witcher: Netflix Announces Animated Companion Film, Sirens of the Deep (Watch)

The world of The Witcher is expanding. Netflix has announced a new animated companion film, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which will arrive in late 2024.

Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3 video game, returns in the lead role and will be joined by Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey as they reprise their roles as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier. Christina Wren will voice the new character Essi Daven. The film was written by The Witcher series writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin and produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Author Sapkowski served as creative consultant.

Cockle said the following about returning to voice Geralt:

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again. I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

This Netflix film is based on the short story A Little Sacrifice by Andrzej Sapkowski and is set between episodes five and six of season one of the live-action Witcher series. The plot was described this way:

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.

Two teasers for the animated film are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new addition to the universe of The Witcher? Do you plan to watch it next year?