Upload: Season Three; Prime Video Teases Return of Sci-Fi Comedy Series (Watch)

Upload is returning to Prime Video in October, and the streaming service has released a new trailer and poster teasing the new episodes of the sci-fi comedy series.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen, the series is set in an advanced future where you can upload yourself into a virtual afterlife when you die.

Prime Video revealed the following about the return of the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the official Season Three trailer and key art for fan-favorite sci-fi comedy series Upload. Upload returns for another season of clever, future forecasting, and absurdly relatable comedy Friday, October 20 on Prime Video. Two episodes will premiere each Friday until the season finale on November 10. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of Upload right now on Prime Video. Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it. In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone. The series was created and showrun by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz. Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.”

The trailer and poster for Upload season three are below.

