Wednesday: Netflix Previews Addams Family Spin-Off Series (Watch)

Wednesday is coming to Netflix this fall. The streaming service has released the first trailer teasing the Addams Family spin-off series starring Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Watch the official teaser for WEDNESDAY, an upcoming Netflix series from the imagination of Tim Burton. WEDNESDAY — starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap. Mayhem, mystery and murder. WEDNESDAY, a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, drops this fall. Watch the new teaser trailer now and check out the ghoulish family portrait of the new Addams family! ABOUT THE SERIES Logline: The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Check out the trailer for Wednesday below. A premiere date will be announced soon.

