When Calls the Heart: Season 10; Hallmark Channel Stars Tease Upcoming Premiere (Watch)

When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark Channel later this month, and the network has released several previews for the tenth season of the series. The series was renewed for season 11 in February.

Starring Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, Ben Rosenbaum, Johannah Newmarch, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Vienna Leacock, Elias Leacock, Hrothgar Mathews, Loretta Walsh, and Amanda Wong, the series is based on the Janette Oke novel, and it follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow) as she lives in a small coal town.

Erin Krakow said the following about the return of the Hallmark Channel series:

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of ‘When Calls the Heart’ to premiere July 30. This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

Check out the previews for When Calls the Heart season 10 below.

