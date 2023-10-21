Yellowstone: Season Two; Western Drama to Continue Airing on CBS (Watch)

Yellowstone will continue to air on CBS. The season one finale of the Paramount Network drama is set to air on CBS tomorrow night, and the network will continue with the drama. Season two will arrive on October 29th.

Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, the series follows the Dutton family as they live in Montana and run the family-owned Yellowstone Ranch.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“YELLOWSTONE fans will be able to continue their journey with the Dutton family following the first season finale, airing this Sunday, Oct. 22 on the CBS Television Network. The second season will make its broadcast television debut just one week later, on Sunday, Oct. 29. Since the Western drama debuted on CBS on Sept. 17, nearly 21.6 million viewers have tuned in to at least one episode of YELLOWSTONE on CBS. Over half (52%) are new to the series, having not seen a single episode in the past year on either linear or streaming. The series has been the #1 primetime entertainment program every Sunday night during the CBS broadcast event, averaging 5.49 million viewers for each episode (Nielsen Most Current Persons 2+). From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.”

