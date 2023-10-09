All the Light We Cannot See: Netflix Unveils Trailer for World War II Drama Featuring Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo (Watch)

All The Light We Cannot See is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the four-episode historical drama with the release of a trailer.

Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Nell Sutton, Mark Ruffalo, and Hugh Laurie, the drama is based on the novel by Anthony Doerr. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the story follows a blind French girl (Loberti) as she connects with a teenager enlisted in Hitler’s regime via radio.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope. Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection – a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.”

Loberti, who is legally blind, said the following about her role, per Tudum:

“[Marie-Laure] lost her mom in childbirth and her father is her only anchor, and her only real community. It’s isolating, but it’s also not. That was sort of my emotional anchor for her. What does that mean to grow up raised by your father without a mother in a time where extremism is building? What would that have on you developmentally as a kid? That sense of hope that she has drives her forward so strongly.”

Hofmann also spoke about starring in the series. He said the following:

“[Werner] is really this sort of very sensitive and broken character who always tries to do good, and fails — but he tries to get up,” he shared. “What is really interesting about him is that his gift, which is building the radios from scratch, is not only his gift but also his burden. The Nazis sort of take advantage of that and he is suffering under the circumstances of war and under the regime. He’s very passive but tries to become active.”

The trailer for All The Light We Cannot See is below. The series will arrive on November 2nd.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Netflix next month?