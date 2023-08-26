Bachelor in Paradise: Season Nine; “Bananas” Cast Revealed for ABC Dating Competition Series (Watch)

Bachelor in Paradise is returning soon with its ninth season, and things are getting to get crazy. ABC teased that this season will be bananas when announcing the cast for the series. A trailer teasing all the drama on the beach was also released. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the season will feature 21 favorites from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

ABC revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Nearly a year since the last tropical rendezvous, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, these singles as hot as the sun are ready to take another shot at love when the ninth season of the hit series returns, THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season. The “Bachelor in Paradise” cast includes the following:

Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27

Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27

Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26

Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27

Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17

Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27

Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19

Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27

Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27

Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27 Three more former Bachelorettes – Katie Thurston (“The Bachelorette” season 17), Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette” season 20) and Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette” season 15) – are also set to appear this season on the beaches of paradise. “Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner and Louis Caric serve as executive producers.”

The trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season nine is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this dating series back on ABC this fall?