Becoming Elizabeth: Starz Sets Premiere Date for Tudor Court Drama Series (Watch)

Becoming Elizabeth finally has a premiere date. The historical drama series was ordered in October 2020 but production was delayed due to the pandemic. Starring Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, Bella Ramsey, Oliver Zetterström, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Jacob Avery, Alexandra Gilbreath, Leo Bill, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, and Olivier Huband, the series follows the early days of Queen Elizabeth I.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.”

Becoming Elizabeth arrives on June 12th. Check out the trailer for the new historical drama below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Becoming Elizabeth on Starz this summer?