BMF: Season Three; Meech and Terry Expand Their Reach in Starz Crime Drama Series (Watch)

BMF is returning soon to Starz, and the cable network has released a new trailer and poster for the crime drama.

Starring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony, the series is now set in the 1990s and follows the journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Starring STARZ released today a riveting trailer featuring Tupac Shakur’s “All Eyez on Me,” and key art for season three of its highly anticipated gripping crime and family drama “BMF,” premiering on Friday, March 1 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Inspired by true legends, “BMF” continues the story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose through the illegal drug trade from the depths of poverty in Detroit to the heights of fame and fortune across America. In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta to expand their empire, facing rival crews and crossing paths with burgeoning hip-hop legends, while Terry holds down the fort in Detroit, facing formidable rivals, old and new. Viewers will be treated to history in the making, as BMF’s dominance in the streets influences both music and culture, spreading from Atlanta, GA, up and down the eastern seaboard in the early 1990s. Meech and Terry pride themselves on being able to provide for their families, communities, and friends, though their youth prevents them from fully recognizing the real costs. Meanwhile, systemic and structural racism continues to fuel their quest for freedom: Freedom from poverty–which the country’s laws were designed to keep them in–and freedom from any and every rule that dares to hold them back. The dynamic brother duo faces obstacles on all fronts but will stop at nothing to achieve their piece of the American dream. The Flenory brothers and the incredible and memorable characters they meet along the way, propel this fascinating coming-of-age story, unlike any you’ve seen before. “BMF” season three stars returning actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”) as “Demetrius Flenory,” Da’Vinchi (“All American,” “Grown-ish”) as “Terry Flenory,” Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as “Charles Flenory,” Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me) as “Lucille Flenory,” Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as “Detective Bryant,” Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”) as “Detective Jin,” La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man) as “Markisha,” Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”) as “LaWanda” and Laila D. Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as “Nicole Flenory.” Previously announced special guest stars include Grammy Award winners Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) making his acting debut as “Payne,” NE-YO (“Dance Monsters,” Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding) as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” 2 Chainz (“The Enforcer”) as “Stacks,” Grammy-nominated artist and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) as “Keeya,” and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) as “Gloria.” “BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and “Hip Hop Homicides”), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.”

The trailer for season three of BMF is below.

