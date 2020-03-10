Bob ♥ Abishola: Season One Ratings

For six seasons, actor Billy Gardell starred on the Mike & Molly TV show, a CBS sitcom executive produced by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Two and a Half Men, etc.). Now, Gardell and Lorre are working together again, on Bob ♥ Abishola. Will this comedy also be a success for the network? Will it be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera sitcom, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Travis Wolfe Jr, and Barry Shabaka Henley. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son, Dele (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob ♥ Abishola TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?