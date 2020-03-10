Menu

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season One Ratings

Published:

Bob Hearts Abishola TV show on CBS: ratings (canceled or renewed for season 2?)For six seasons, actor Billy Gardell starred on the Mike & Molly TV show, a CBS sitcom executive produced by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Two and a Half Men, etc.). Now, Gardell and Lorre are working together again, on Bob ♥ Abishola. Will this comedy also be a success for the network? Will it be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera sitcom, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Travis Wolfe Jr, and Barry Shabaka Henley. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son, Dele (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob ♥ Abishola TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?



Jill A Adams
Reader
Jill A Adams

I love the show, and tonight's was my life story.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 12:08 am
Lisa Ann Sanborn
Reader
Lisa Ann Sanborn

Love this show. Do not cancel!!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 4:33 am
Lisa Ann Sanborn
Reader
Lisa Ann Sanborn

I love this show please do not cancel!!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 4:33 am
Kathy
Reader
Kathy

I think it's a funny refreshing show: would love to see it next year

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 12:52 am
Ilia
Reader
Ilia

Love it!!!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 9:14 pm
Ilia
Reader
Ilia

Love the show, which It last one hr. Instead of 30 minutes.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 9:14 pm
Azalia
Reader
Azalia

Please don't cancel Bob❤ Abishola, I love this show. It's different, funny, and it's CLEAN!!!!! Keep new episodes coming.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
February 20, 2020 1:03 am
JimB
Reader
JimB

Ebersole, as a stroke victim, is nauseating to watch via her pretended jaw twitch…her character needs to go away if this otherwise pleasant comedy is to survive the ratings game.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 8:17 am
Rachel
Reader
Rachel

I really LIKE the show … mom and siblings need COMPLETE character rework for me to love it ( and I want to love it)

Those 3 characters really ruin it for me

Those 3 characters really ruin it for me

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 10:27 am
