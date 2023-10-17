Colin from Accounts: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer from Australian Comedy Series (Watch)

Colin from Accounts is coming soon to Paramount+. The streaming service revealed that the Australian comedy series will premiere in November with the release of a trailer.

Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall), Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara star in the series which follows a pair brought together by a “nipple flash, a car accident, and an injured dog.”

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the new original comedy series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS. The series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, November 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following its premiere, two new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays through November 30. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS first debuted last year in Australia to critical and viewer acclaim with The Guardian calling it a “hilariously joyful piece of TV.” COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is centered on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog. In addition to Dyer and Brammall, the series stars Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett and Tai Hara as James. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Brian Walsh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie serve as season one executive producers. The series has major production funding from Screen Australia with support from Screen NSW. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Season one is currently available internationally on Binge and Foxtel in Australia, BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, CityTV/CityTV+ in Canada, Cosmote in Greece, YES in Israel, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DRTV/DR1 in Denmark, YLE Areena/YLE TV2 in Finland, MNET 101 in Pan Africa, Universal+ in Latin America and RTE 2 in Ireland. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS recently received three prestigious TV Week Logie Awards in Australia in the top comedy categories for Most Outstanding Comedy Program (the first streaming series to win this honor), Most Outstanding Actress (Harriet Dyer) and Most Outstanding Actor (Patrick Brammall).”

The trailer for Colin from Accounts is below.

