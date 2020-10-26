Menu

Dash & Lily: Romantic Comedy Holiday Series Coming to Netflix (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Dash & Lily TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX © 2020

Dash & Lily is coming to Netflix. The romantic comedy will hit the streaming service next month, and viewers will watch as opposites attract during the holiday season as the pair exchange messages and dares via a red notebook in New York City.

Midori Francis will star as the sunny Lily, and she will be joined by Austin Abrams as the cynical Dash. There are eight episodes planned for this series, which is based on the YA novel, Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

Netflix released photos and a trailer for the holiday-themed series. Check out the photos via Twitter below.

Dash & Lily premieres on Netflix on November 10. Check out the trailer below.

