Dash & Lily: Romantic Comedy Holiday Series Coming to Netflix (Video)

Dash & Lily is coming to Netflix. The romantic comedy will hit the streaming service next month, and viewers will watch as opposites attract during the holiday season as the pair exchange messages and dares via a red notebook in New York City.

Midori Francis will star as the sunny Lily, and she will be joined by Austin Abrams as the cynical Dash. There are eight episodes planned for this series, which is based on the YA novel, Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

Netflix released photos and a trailer for the holiday-themed series. Check out the photos via Twitter below.

Based on the YA book series, Dash & Lily (NOV 10) is a whirlwind Holiday romance between cynical Dash and optimistic Lily as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/br1p8mdBlL — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 7, 2020

Dash & Lily premieres on Netflix on November 10. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out Dash & Lily on Netflix next month?