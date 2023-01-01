Dear Mama: FX Previews Docuseries About Saga of a Mother and Son (Watch)

Dear Mama is coming to FX this spring, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing the new docuseries that shows fans the saga of Tupac Shakur and his mother.

FX revealed the following about the plot of the series in a press release.

“From award-winning director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones) comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.”

Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, recently spoke about how the network is expanding its unscripted offerings:

“”FX has long sought to give artists a platform to showcase their individual, uncompromising vision and its new docuseries and features are an opportunity to extend that ambition in our collaboration with non-fiction talent,” said Grad. “It’s been tremendously rewarding to partner with The New York Times and Hulu on The Weekly, which has excelled creatively and is hitting series-high ratings. Under the guidance of FX’s Jonathan Frank and J.J. Klein, we are now honored to partner with these new teams to create docuseries and features that will join FX’s legacy of fearless and groundbreaking programming.”

A premiere date for Dear Mama will be announced. Check out a trailer teasing the new series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Dear Mama on FX this spring?