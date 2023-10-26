Doctor Who: Disney+ Releases Trailer and Premiere Dates for 60th Anniversary Specials (Watch)

Doctor Who fans now know when they will see David Tennant return as the beloved time traveler. Disney+ has announced the premiere date for the trio of 60th-anniversary specials with the release of a trailer.

Starring Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, Jacqueline King and Karl Collins, Ruth Madely, Yasmin Finney, and the late Bernard Cribbins, the special will find the Fourteenth Doctor, looking a lot like the Tenth Doctor (Tennant), and Donna Temple-Noble (Tate) facing a new villain (Harris).

Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor when Doctor Who returns for its 14th season in 2024.

Disney+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Last fall, Disney Branded Television and the BBC announced that they had joined forces to bring fan-favorite series “Doctor Who” to a global audience. Today, the trailer and premiere dates were revealed for the three new “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary specials, set to debut on Disney+ globally except in the UK and Ireland, where they will air on the BBC. The three specials, titled “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut). Additional new cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as returning characters Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. “Doctor Who” is the longest running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a huge global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone. “Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios. The series returns under the creative vision of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively. BBC Studios is handling global distribution. Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of “Doctor Who,” will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.

The trailer for the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials is below.

