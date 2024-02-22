Extraordinary: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Comedy Series (Watch)

Extraordinary is returning soon for its second season. Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for the series’ return on March 6th. The series was renewed early the day after its season one premiere.

Starring Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason, the series was created by Emma Mora and is set in a world where everyone over 18 develops a superhero – all except for one young woman. Julian Barrett, Rosa Robson, and Kwaku Mills have joined the cast for season two.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrols as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for. The series stars Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee will be returning in season two as Mary and Ian, Jen’s mum and stepdad. New cast this season includes Julian Barrett as George, Jen’s power coach at the Discovery Clinic; Rosa Robson as Nora, an unexpected person from Jizzlord’s past; Kwaku Mills as Clark, Carrie’s new work colleague; and Derek Jacobi, who will voice a special cameo role. Written by series creator Emma Moran, and directed by Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan, “Extraordinary” is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind “Killing Eve”. Charles Dawson, Johanna Devereaux and Emma Moran also serve as executive producers. Charlie Palmer is Series Producer with Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé as Producer.”

The trailer and key art for Extraordinary Season Two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu comedy series?