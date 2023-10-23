Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Magnolia Network Previews New Chip and Joanna Gaines Series (Watch)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel is coming soon to Magnolia Network, and fans are getting their first look at the new series featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines. A trailer teasing the series shows the husband-and-wife duo working on restoring a historic building in Waco, Texas, to turn it into a boutique hotel. The series arrives on November 8th.

Chip and Joanna said the following about the upcoming series:

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about – hospitality, restoration and home. We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

Magnolia Network teased the following about the series with its trailer, which is below:

“Chip and Joanna Gaines transform a 100-year-old historic building near Magnolia Market into a boutique hotel, showcasing their love for hospitality, restoration and their home city of Waco, Texas. #FixerUpperTheHotel premieres Wednesday, November 8 at 9p/8c on #MagnoliaNetwork on TV, @StreamOnMax, and @DiscoveryPlus.”

What do you think? Will you watch Fixer Upper: The Hotel on Magnolia Network next month?