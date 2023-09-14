For All Mankind: Season Four of Space Drama Series Gets Premiere Date on Apple TV+ (Watch)

For All Mankind is returning to Apple TV+ for its fourth season. The streaming service has announced a November premiere date with the release of a trailer and first-look photos. The series was renewed for a fourth season in July 2022 with ten episodes produced.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena, the series shows an alternate history timeline of the space race. Season four will have a time jump of eight years and take viewers into the 21st century.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Apple TV+ today shared a first look at season four of “For All Mankind,” the hit, critically acclaimed space drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024. Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards. The ensemble cast returning for season four includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova. “For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The first three seasons of “For All Mankind” are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

The trailer and first photos for For All Mankind season four are below.

