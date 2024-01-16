Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Sago Mini Friends: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Dates for Kids Series (Watch)

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere dates for the second seasons of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Back and Sago Mini Friends. The latter series will return later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer for season two. As for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the series returns in March.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled an exciting winter programming slate for kids and families, featuring brand new Peanuts content as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series.

Launching February 16, the new Peanuts special, “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” uncovers the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang. Acclaimed series also returning this winter includes the second season of the award-winning series, “Sago Mini Friends,” debuting January 26, and season two of the iconic and Emmy Award-winning series from The Jim Henson Company, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” debuting March 29, as Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest star roles.

“Sago Mini Friends” – Season Two Premieres Friday, January 26

Based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the popular and award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini, “Sago Mini Friends” is an adorable nod to gratitude, spotlighting Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode of the series, which is recognized as a Common Sense Media Selection for Families, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

“Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”) and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”), and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

The Sago Mini World app, which the “Sago Mini Friends” series is based on, features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old. Sago Mini World has received accolades from the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Media Awards and the Kidscreen Awards. The app encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” – New Special Premieres Friday, February 16

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (“Jump Start”) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (“The Snoopy Show”). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” – Season Two Premieres Friday, March 29

In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt – alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest star roles.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing. The complete first season of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.”