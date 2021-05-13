Friends: HBO Max Sets Cast Reunion Date (Watch), TBS to Air Every Episode of Sitcom

The cast of one of the most successful comedy series is finally reuniting. HBO Max has announced that the stars of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have returned to the sitcom’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

The special had been intended to help launch HBO Max but was delayed due to the pandemic. It will now air on the streaming service’s anniversary date — Thursday, May 27th.

Friends: The Reunion will feature a variety of special guests (some of whom appeared on the show during the original NBC run) including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

In anticipation of the special, TBS is airing every episode of Friends, in a month-long marathon, weekdays from 10 AM – 4 PM ET/PT. The marathon runs until June 4th.

