Happy Valley: Season Three; Final Episodes Get Premiere Date on AMC+, Acorn TV, and BBC America (Watch)

Happy Valley finally has its premiere date for US viewers. Season three aired in the UK in January. American viewers will see the final episodes of the British crime drama released on AMC+, Acorn TV, and BBC America in May.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, and Rhys Connah, the series follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancashire) of Halifax, West Yorkshire, as she prepares for retirement. She’s called to investigate the discovery of human remains and realizes the victims share a connection with Tommy Lee Royce (Norton).

AMC+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Acorn TV, AMC+ and BBC AMERICA welcome all seasons of Sally Wainwright’s enthralling and highly praised drama, Happy Valley. The third and final season of this multi-BAFTA Award-winning series will premiere on Monday, May 22 exclusively across all three networks, with a new episode debuting weekly. Happy Valley Season 3 Premiere Schedule Acorn TV: Season 3 Premieres Monday, May 22 AMC+: Season 3 Premieres Monday, May 22 BBC America: Season 3 Premieres Monday, May 22 at 10pm ET/PT How to Catch Up on Seasons 1 and 2 Acorn TV: Season 1 is now available; Season 2 available to binge on Monday, April 3 AMC+: Both seasons are available to binge now BBC AMERICA: Catch a Season 1 marathon Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10 from 11pm ET/PT, airing two episodes a night back-to-back. Season 2 will air on Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17 from 11pm ET/PT, again, airing two episodes a night back-to-back. In the epic and unmissable final season, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Julia, Last Tango in Halifax) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, McMafia, Little Women). Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, The Runaways) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement. Will she solve this final case? The six-episode season also sees Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) returning to her iconic role as Clare Cartwright, the devoted sister of Catherine Happy Valley Season 3 is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with AMC Networks. The series is written and created by Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack). Episodes in Season 3 are directed by Sally Wainwright and Patrick Harkins (Guilt) and Fergus O’Brien (Gentleman Jack) with Jessica Taylor serving as producer. Executive producers are Sally Wainright and Sarah Lancashire, with Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. BBC Studios, who wholly own Lookout Point, is handling the distribution of the series.”

Check out a trailer for Happy Valley season three below.

