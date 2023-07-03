Heartstopper: Season Two; Netflix Teases Return of Teen Comedy Drama Series (Watch)

Heartstopper is returning soon with its second season, and Netflix has now released a trailer teasing what is next on the teen drama. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman, the Netflix drama is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, and it follows the life of gay teen Charlie (Locke) when he develops feelings for his best friend (Connor).

The new season of Heartstopper arrives on August 3rd. Check out the trailer for season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this series on Netflix next month?